Mekong-Lancang meeting proceeds as planned in Chiang Mai

Despite recent political changes in Thailand, the 9th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will proceed as scheduled on August 16, in Chiang Mai. Delegates from member countries, including China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, have already arrived at Chiang Mai International Airport.

The first arrival was Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, followed by Myanmar’s Foreign Minister Than Swe, Cambodia’s Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea, Vietnam’s Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang, and Laos’ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.







Due to the recent ruling by Thailand’s Constitutional Court on August 14, which ended the term of the current Prime Minister, interim Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa is no longer able to attend. As a result, Foreign Ministry Permanent Secretary Eksiri Pintaruchi will co-chair the meeting with Wang Yi in place of the acting Foreign Minister.

Some planned events involving the Prime Minister have been canceled, such as the Prime Minister’s opening speech and a courtesy call from the foreign ministers. However, the joint press conference between the Chinese Foreign Minister and the Thai Foreign Ministry Permanent Secretary will still proceed as planned.





































