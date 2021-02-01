Thai Royally bestowed analysis unit joins proactive COVID-19 testing missions

Bangkok – The Prime Minister has praised His Majesty the King for royally bestowing an express mobile analysis unit which enables on-site COVID-19 testing as part of the active case finding operations.

The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Thai Government and the Thai people would like to express their gratitude towards His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen for the royally bestowed express mobile analysis unit and biosafety mobile units, which have greatly helped with the active case finding operations.





So far, health authorities have received 20 of the royally bestowed express mobile analysis unit and biosafety mobile units, which have been used to collect specimen and run COVID-19 tests at active case finding operations.

The Prime Minister has praised the operations of the State of Emergency command center on security issues that has tightened border controls to prevent illegal border crossing.







Military units, police units, and government officials have increased the frequency of border patrol, placed more checkpoints and barriers, install more CCTVs, and used drones to surveil for illegal activities along the borders, including the trafficking of persons, contrabands, and drugs.

The Prime Minister has asked the general public to take responsibility for themselves and others by obeying to the disease control laws in the midst of the new wave. (NNT)













