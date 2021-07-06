Thai rice exports volume below target due to strong baht and drought

The Thai Rice Exporters Association reports that Thailand managed to export only 2.2 million tons of rice in the first half of the year, down 21.03% by volume from the same period last year.

Association president Charoen Laothammatas said the value of rice exports, from January 1 to June 23, was $1.382 billion, down 28.14% year on year, and the situation is not good for Thai rice exports.







He said Thailand’s rice exports are currently below the target and the country must export an average of 500,000 tons per month in order to export 6 million tons of rice during the year.

According to Mr. Charoen, Thai rice was more expensive than the competition due to the baht’s appreciation and the drought. Thai rice exports have declined continuously in many markets, as can be seen from export figures, even to neighboring countries such as Malaysia.







Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce has joined the Thai Rice Exporters Association in pushing three main Thai rice exports – jasmine, white and glutinous rice. At the same time, the ministry will accelerate the government-to-government (G2G) rice trading market. (NNT)



















