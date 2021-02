BANGKOK – Retailer Sentiment Index in January has dropped further due to the new wave of COVID-19 infections, to the same level as in April last year.







Thai Retailers Association Chairman Yol Phokasub said however, the association believes the index in the next 3 months will improve in line with government measures to relieve people’s suffering and stimulate expenses.







He added that 90% of retailers want to participate in the government’s measures to stimulate the economy. (NNT)