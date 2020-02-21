Thai residents in China urged to fly back while airlines are still operating

BANGKOK– The Department of Consular Affairs has advised Thai nationals residing in China to consider travel out of China while airlines are still operating. Those who find it necessary to stay in China, are reminded to obey instructions from the authorities.







The Department of Consular Affairs has issued its latest warning regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, asking Thai nationals in mainland China who have no necessity to remain there, to consider travel out of China during this period while airlines are still operating. The department has also asked Thai people to avoid non-essential travel to China at this time.

Thai nationals residing in China are advised to follow the latest developments closely and obey instructions from the Chinese authorities to minimize the risk of infection.

Those of you who have relatives in China and wish to make contact can visit the Department of Consular Affairs Facebook page, where hotline numbers for the Royal Thai Embassy and Consulates General are available, or call the Department of Consular Affairs at 02 572 8442







