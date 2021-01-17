Thai Public Health warns of COVID-19 transmission risks within families

The Ministry of Public Health is now warning of the increasing chances of COVID-19 transmission from a person to their family members, urging the general public to strictly comply with precautionary measures.







With no national lockdown or mass closure of businesses announced, people who go outside for work or travel, carry the risk of being exposed to the virus, as well as exposing their family members to the virus they could potentially have contracted.

The Department of Disease Control’s Director of the Bureau of Epidemiology Dr Chakkarat Pittayawonganon has elaborated on a fatal COVID-19 case in Pathum Thani, where the patient was found to have passed on the virus to family members.





Dr Chakkarat said the public should strictly follow self-protective measures against COVID-19, in order to protect themselves and their family.

Dr Chakkarat also stressed personal protective measures that everyone should follow, namely mask wearing, physical distancing, and good hand hygiene. Persons considered at-risk who have had their specimens collected for testing should self-isolate at home until the result of their second test comes out, or until 14 days have passed.









He said there have been concerning cases of people going to a hospital to be tested, but failing to self-isolate while waiting for their results, leading to them passing on the virus to others.

The weekly figure of new cases in Thailand this week has improved. Health authorities expect the situation will deescalate should this weekly case number fall below 1,000. They have however reminded the general public not to let their guard down. (NNT)













