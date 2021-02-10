Thai protest leaders behind bars

BANGKOK – Four anti-government demonstration leaders including Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak were taken to jail as the Criminal Court denied bail for their repeated law violations which carry heavy punishment.







Before the detention, public prosecutors brought Mr Parit, Anon Nampa, Somyot Prueksakasemsuk and Patiwat Saraiyaem who were leaders of the Ratsadon demonstration group to the court to press 11 charges including lese majeste, sedition and illegal gathering in relation to their protest at Thammasat University and Sanam Luang ground on Sept 19 and 20.







The court dismissed the defendants’ request for temporary release, citing that their offences were severe and repetitive and carried heavy punishment. If they were released, they might repeat the same offences.

The four were detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison. (TNA)











