Thai private sectors full support to achieve 100 million inoculation target before year-end

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is planning to provide full support for the state-private inoculation program, which aims to achieve a target of 100 million inoculations before year-end.

FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree said they are preparing to hold talks with the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), to help the government in its vaccination push. The FTI is confident the economy will recover faster if the government can distribute vaccines faster than it is doing it now.







JSCCIB has set up four teams, responsible for vaccine distribution and logistics, communication, IT operation and extra vaccine procurement, to work with the government. The FTI believes vaccine rollout in all provinces will be smoother and faster with help from the private sector,







Mr Supant said he is aware that many people are reluctant to get injections because of doubts over the efficacy of vaccines and reported unpleasant side effects. The FTI will support the government in communicating information about vaccines, as inoculation will play a key role in determining the Thai economic outlook this year, even more so than economic stimulus packages. (NNT)









