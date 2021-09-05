Thai private sector calls for long-term plan to revive economy

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has asked the government to come up with a long-term plan for reopening the economy, to reduce the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TCC chairman Sanan Angubolkul said the government needs to rebuild public confidence and prepare a long-term plan to revive the country’s economy. More needs to be done to boost public confidence and to ensure that the economy can recover.







He said the government must focus on positive COVID-19-related statistics, such as improvements in recovery rates or the availability of beds, to boost public confidence and convince people to resume their daily routines.

Mr. Sanan said the TCC, academic institutions and the private sector are ready to help spread such messages, as well as to support the vaccine distribution, adding that vaccinations, under the City Hall-run “Thai Ruam Jai” program, are slated to reopen for the rest of the year, together with accelerating administration of second doses. (NNT)

























