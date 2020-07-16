Thai Prime Minister requires privileged visitors to obey rules

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the country was ready to receive privileged visitors but they would have to obey disease control rules.







He referred to the case of 31 Egyptian military officers who were allowed to visit Rayong province but dodged quarantine. They caused a Covid-19 scare because one of the visitors was infected with the coronavirus disease 2019.

“The privilege means permission for their visit but rules must be observed. Officials found that they went out without permission. This will lead to stricter control,” Gen Prayut said.

The prime minister said that everyone in the country had to join forces to revive the economy. He viewed that the Covid-19 pandemic provided the country with opportunities to promote its foods and health tourism internationally.

He asked people to support the national development efforts of his government. (TNA)












