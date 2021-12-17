Thai Prime Minister launches prototype 5G hospital at Siriraj, Bangkok

5G technology and cloud AI are now being used to improve illness prevention and delivery of other healthcare services. The collaboration between Siriraj Hospital, the NBTC, and China’s Huawei is also aimed at streamlining public access to treatment.







Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over a prototype hospital project at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, where 5G technology is being used to create a world-class smart hospital. 5G, cloud AI, and digital disruption technologies will now be used to increase access to tertiary care for people in remote areas, as well as to prevent illnesses and improve health rehabilitation services. The project will become a prototype for a new model of medical services within the global public health circle.



The prime minister said the project marked progress in Thailand’s public health system. It falls in line with the 2nd phase of the national strategy, which involves the use of 5G to boost efficiency in implementing various plans – in keeping with current global changes. According to the Gen. Prayut, the project will streamline the steps involved in receiving healthcare services and expand access to the services.







The prime minister also took this opportunity to urge people to focus more on preventing illnesses than getting treatment.

On this occasion, Siriraj Hospital is holding an exhibition on the prototype smart hospital, which is open to the public until Friday (17 Dec).(NNT)



























