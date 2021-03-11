Thai Prime Minister gets his shot of AstraZeneca vaccine tomorrow

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will get the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca tomorrow (March 12).



The prime minister’s shot will be administered by Thailand’s top virologist and Covid-19 advisor, Yong Poovorawan at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.







Anutin said all cabinet member, who are willing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus will be divided into two groups. Those, aged over 60 years old will get AstraZeneca shots while persons aged below 60 will be jabbed with China’s Sinovac vaccine. (TNA)













