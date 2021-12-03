Thai Prime Minister dismisses national lockdown

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed that he would not impose a national lockdown in the wake of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 because the government would have to protect the national economy.

To cope with the Omicron outbreaks that were happening overseas, the prime minister said that there must be relevant measures although infection with the new variant had not been detected in Thailand.







He said that the reopening of pubs and bars would be postponed for a certain period and the government would evaluate the situation on a monthly basis and take into consideration opinions from doctors and the Public Health Ministry.

The prime minister promised that the cabinet would consider assistance for such entertainment businesses in the near future.



Gen Prayut also said that the government’s Center for Economic Situation Administration would tomorrow (Dec 3) discuss overall situations and ideas to protect existing economic fundamentals and develop new economic foundations at the fullest extent to attract investments.

The center would also consider tax restructuring because taxation had not been so effective as it should be, the prime minister said.

The tax restructuring would not have any impact on Thai people but would strengthen both local and overseas investment, Gen Prayut said. (TNA)




























