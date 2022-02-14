Thai Prime Minister asks agencies to promote safe Valentine’s Day amid pandemic

Authorities are urging couples to make adjustments to their Valentine’s Day plans in order to adapt to the ’New Normal’ brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha asked all relevant agencies to promote and ensure a safe Valentine’s Day this year.







He encouraged the public to express love through online calls or by following health safety measures when they go outside to celebrate Valentine’s Day. He also suggested sending presents, making online video calls, giving encouragement and maintaining social distancing, as well as sharing constructive or supportive advice to one another.



The prime minister said true love was about protecting and supporting each other. He also said he hoped that Thais would show their love and solidarity by caring for one another, and that he was confident in everyone’s ability to overcome the pandemic together. (NNT)



























