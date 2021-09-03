Thai policeman shoots gold shop owner, robs ornaments worth 3.4 million baht

A policeman of the Pak Chong station was arrested for allegedly robbing a gold shop and making off with gold ornaments worth about 3.4 million baht.

Pol Lt Gen Panurat Lakboon, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 3, said Pol Cpl Anucha Boon-arak, 25, was arrested for robbing a gold shop at Big C store in Pak Chong district in the evening of Sept 1.







He shot and injured the gold shop owner and fled the scene on his motorcycle with about 120 baht-weight of gold ornaments.

Pol Lt Gen Panurat said detectives identified the robber from surveillance camera footage.

The commissioner quoted Pol Cpl Anucha as confessing to the crime. Police had retrieved the stolen gold and impound the suspect’s motorcycle. (TNA)































