Thai police generals accused of embezzling subordinates’ COVID-19 allowance

Five police generals and 48 police colonels are among 189 policemen found embezzling the COVID-19 allowances of their subordinates.

Police inspector-general Pol Gen Visanu Prasarttong-Osoth said police at all levels are entitled to an hourly allowance of 60 baht for their COVID-19-related services which were capped at seven hours a day.







The Royal Thai Police Office completed the first round of its investigation into alleged embezzlement of COVID-related allowances. Some of the corrupt policemen were disciplined and others still had chances to defend themselves, Pol Gen Visanu said.

Apart from disciplinary action by the Royal Thai Police Office, some corrupt policemen could face criminal action by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, he said. (TNA)













