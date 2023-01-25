Thai police ask court to revoke bail for Tuhao’s wife

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas ordered investigators to seek the revocation of bail for Pol Col Wanthanaree Kornchayanant, wife of Chinese businessman Chaiyanat aka Tuhao as she was found to have been interfering with evidence and threatening a witness.

However, the court decided not to revoke her bail. Investigators will closely monitor the suspect and will ask the court to cancel the bail granted to her immediately if she interferes with evidence.







Wantanaree was arrested for alleged involvement in grey businesses linked to her husband and has been charged with money laundering.

Her husband has been in police custody since he turned himself in in November last year. He faces multiple charges, related to narcotics, transnational crime and money laundering. (TNA)

































