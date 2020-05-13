Thai PM welcomes suggestions of all sectors regarding COVID-19 measures

At the Blue Room, Outer Santi Maitri Building, Government House, following the ‘social-distancing’ cabinet meeting, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked the cabinet, coalition parties, private, and business sectors for their cooperation and assistance to the people, and expressed his readiness to consider their suggestions regarding COVID-19 measures.







Even though the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases has been decreasing, the Prime Minister warned Thai people not to let their guard down. Cooperation is still needed from everyone in a bid to control spread of the disease. Nevertheless, the Government will discuss the 2nd and 3rd phases of lockdown easing in a bid to alleviate the plights of low-income earners, and resuscitate national economy and production chains, especially those that generate revenues to the country (i.e., food processing, marketing, tourism and services, etc.) According to the Prime Minister, the Royal Decree on 1-trillion Baht loan is aimed to provide remedy to the people in accordance with related laws.







The Prime Minister added that extension of the Emergency Decree will be scrutinized by Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), taking into account public healthcare standard. Based on the survey conducted by the media, 88% of the respondents think that the extension is appropriate, while the other 12% did not agree.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the Government has been focusing on ensuring public safety and alleviating people’s plights, and that any action committed during this period, which may pose risk to national security, is not proper. – May 12, 2020. (Thaigov.go.th)











