Thai PM thanks agencies for fighting against coronavirus pandemic

April 9, 2020, at the Command Building, Government House, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the meeting of Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) via video conferencing, gist of which is as follows:

The Prime Minister thanked all concerned sectors and agencies, as well as officials, who have sacrificed themselves for this crucial operation. In working for the greater cause, there may be obstacles and plights along the way, but the Prime Minister called on everyone to be perseverant and continue to create common understanding with the people, while collaborating and working in an integrative manner with each other. Ministers are assigned to ensure effective vision to action and closely monitor the operation of respective ministry.







As for those who travel in and out of the country, state quarantine and home quarantine process have been efficiently undertaken in accordance with the Ministry of Public Health’s measure. The Prime Minister took the chance to commend owner of The Patra Hotel, a state quarantine facility, where he paid a visit the day before to observe the quarantine process and gave moral support to the people under quarantine. On another matter, nationwide curfew (2200-0400hrs) remains unchanged, and the Prime Minister would like concerned agencies to ensure common understanding of the public regarding the curfew and related exemptions.

With regard to the issue of hygienic masks, manufacturing capacity of ordinary hygienic masks has been increased to 2 million pieces per day which should be enough to tackle mask shortage problem. However, N95 masks and PPE still need to be imported, but the Government will make sure to acquire enough N95 and PPE to facilitate medical personnel.

On economic stimulus measures, the Prime Minister thanked all concerned agencies for working hard in assisting the people, and emphasized that economic measures must be implemented according to related rules and regulations. Those who violate will be subject to legal penalties, and if the penalties under the Emergency Decree cannot justify the wrongdoings, additional fines may be imposed. The Prime Minister also assigned concerned agencies to deliberate on proper budget ceiling to be used for economic stimulus schemes.







With regard to medical measures and operation, Ministry of Public Health reported that Thailand’s death rate is 1.26%, which is low comparing to some other countries (Italy 12.63%, England 11.03%). Nevertheless, the Prime Minister made an order for concerned agencies to lessen the figure.

He also emphasized concerned agencies to work in an integrative manner to ensure that there is no problem in the implementation of state quarantine (for both Thais who return from abroad and foreigners who enter into the country), and local quarantine (for people who enter into the country by land). Overseas Thai people who do not wish to return home must also be well taken care of. Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Interior are assigned to work together in the management of state quarantine facilities, and to make a record of what have been done as a lesson learned manual for the future.

The Prime Minister also ordered for Ministry of Public Health to create common understanding among the public on the detail related to manufacturing and distribution of hygienic masks, and adequacy of medicines. Spokesperson of each ministry will be responsible for information clarification on the operation and issue under their authority, in parallel with CCSA Spokesperson’s daily press briefing. (Thaigov.go.th)





