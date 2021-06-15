Thai PM tells Senate Government will allocate more money to public healthcare

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has promised to allocate more money, from the new 500-billion-baht loan, to cover public healthcare costs, if the amount earmarked for healthcare is not enough to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.







He told the Senate that about 30 billion baht of the loan has been set aside to buy medical supplies, drugs, vaccines and for research and development initiatives for vaccines. About 300 billion baht is allocated to fund relief schemes for people in various sectors affected by COVID-19. The rest is allocated to social and economic rehabilitation projects.





The prime minister said, due to the government’s limited funds, it will have to make cuts to some COVID-19 schemes to save money for vaccine procurement.

He pointed out that the government always takes into account transparency, and defended the Cabinet’s decision to transfer to him of wide administrative powers, under 31 laws, to handle the kingdom’s third coronavirus wave. (NNT)





















