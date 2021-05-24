Thai PM reassures prompt vaccine distribution as he gets 2nd AstraZeneca jab

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha received his second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.

Reporters were not allowed to cover the event due to its small venue. The office of the government’s spokespersons broadcast the inoculation which followed the first jab of the prime minister on March 16.







On the occasion, Gen Prayut asked general people to have confidence in the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines that his government procured, saying concerned officials carefully evaluated them and monitored the conditions of vaccine recipients.







He admitted that there could be some side effects but, he said, they were not serious. He promised to speed up the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and said that everyone would receive vaccinations.

Thailand on Monday reported 30 new Covid-19 fatalities and 2,713 new cases including 206 cases found in prisons. (TNA)























