Thai parents face rising costs ahead of new school term

A recent study by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce has indicated that despite tuition fees remaining unchanged, school uniforms and items are more expensive. This has led to estimated nationwide expenditures totaling 57.8 billion baht for the new term.

The poll, which surveyed 1,230 respondents nationwide, found that the higher prices of some uniform items – such as shoes and socks – resulted in expenses averaging 19,500 baht per child for a 5.3% increase compared to the same period in 2019. Only 63% of the parents said they had enough money to cover these expenses – the lowest proportion in eight years since 2016.







The study also revealed that most parents want free meal programs for students, the abolition of the “sticker and pin” system, the promotion of bilingual schools in all regions, and free education up to the bachelor’s degree level.

The poll reflects the ongoing recovery of post-pandemic Thailand’s economy, as parents show willingness to spend more. However, Dr Thanawat Pholvichai, President of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, stressed that the recovery remains fragile and limited to specific groups.







Tuition fees average 9,500 baht per child, while school maintenance fees average 2,300 baht. Textbook and learning materials costs remain largely unchanged from the previous year. Despite this, total nationwide spending is projected to exceed 57.8 billion baht – the highest in 14 years since the poll began in 2009. (NNT)















