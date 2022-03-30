Thai Marine Dept. confirms no oil leak from exploded tanker into Chao Phraya River

The Marine Department has confirmed that the explosion and fire onboard a tanker on Sunday (27 Mar) did not cause any oil to flow into the Chao Phraya River.

When the incident occurred, the Thai-flagged oil tanker Ampar 8 was transporting 3.2 million liters of crude oil from Koh Sichang in Chon Buri province to a Bangchak refinery pier in Bangkok.



The explosion and subsequent fire near the ship’s bow sent dense smoke billowing into the air as it moved upstream from the Gulf of Thailand in Samut Prakan province. Prasit Supatthawan, the boat’s first mate, perished in the fire, while crew member Natchaphitsanupong Maneam sustained minor injuries.

According to officials, Grace Ocean Marine Co leased the ship from Ayudhya Development Leasing Co.







Sompong Jirasirilert, deputy director-general of the Marine Department, said other crew members and representatives from Grace Ocean Marine were questioned about the incident on Monday. They were also ordered to present a plan on how to offload the remaining oil from the damaged ship. (NNT)

































