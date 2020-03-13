Thai man, woman arrested for selling overpriced masks via WeChat

BANGKOK (TNA) Immigration police arrested two Thais, a man and a woman, for allegedly selling overpriced surgical masks via chat software.





Immigration police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang identified the suspects only as Mr Chai and Ms Nat. He said one of the suspects was arrested with 5,000 surgical masks at the parking lot of a hotel in Laksi district, Bangkok, on March 9.

Earlier police learned that foreigners were selling surgical masks at inflated prices via a mobile application WeChat account named Amazing Tom Café. In a sting operation, detectives ordered 5,000 masks priced at 15 baht each from the source. Mr Chai was arrested while delivering the products in five boxes.

Mr Chai told police he advertised mask supplies in Chinese through the chat application. Later police arrested Miss Nat who was responsible for financial transactions of the racket. She transferred money to Bangladeshi man identified only as Zaw, who was their real mask supplier.

Pol Lt Gen Sompong said that the gang transferred nearly 2 million baht over the past seven days. (TNA)











