COVID-19 control measures intensified across Thailand’s provinces

CHIANG MAI, March 12 (TNA) — Authorities have stepped up disease control in many provinces amid concerns on the outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







In Chiang Mai, doctors and nurses from the Dararassamee Hospital under the Border Patrol Police Region 3 shared knowledge about COVID-19 with local police commanders and police officers from 38 stations in the Northern Province.

The medical personnel also advised the officers on proper habits to cope with the global disease outbreak and handed out hand sanitizer gel produced by the wives of Chiang Mai police.

The hand wash gel will be placed for use by visitors to local police stations. So far local police officers have not tested positive for the disease.

In Phichit province, health officials checked the body temperatures of about 400 local administrative officials including village headmen and their assistants from 15 sub-districts of Muang Phichit district for the sake of disease surveillance.

The examination happened before their monthly meeting. About 10 village headmen and other local administrators had colds and respiratory illnesses.

They wore face masks before attending the meeting. Those who had fevers were asked to leave.

At Hat Yai airport in Songkhla province, officials were checking the body temperatures of all departing passengers.

Those having fevers will undergo an established process of disease control in a bid to curb COVID-19. Air passengers were advised to arrive at the airport a few hours before their boarding time to pass the illness screening process first.

The number of travelers at Hat Yai airport obviously fell. Most of them wore face masks. Officials were regularly cleaning the passenger terminal and prepared hand sanitizer gel for travelers. (TNA)











