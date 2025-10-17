Thai man escapes Cambodian scam compound, reveals torture of nearly 100 foreigners

BANGKOK, Thailand – A Thai man who escaped a scam compound in Cambodia has given a horrifying account, revealing that nearly 100 South Koreans were held captive in the same compound, subjected to torture and constant cries for help.

The victim, 21, said he was beaten with a baseball bat and imprisoned after refusing to work for the scam ring in Poipet. He survived by informing a Chinese “boss” of internal fraud, which gained him trust and limited movement within the prison-like facility.







He confirmed that a large number of foreigners, including approximately 80 Koreans, were housed on the third floor of one building, noting he frequently heard sounds of people being tortured from their quarters. The entire compound was highly guarded, with separate floors for different nationalities, including Thais and Africans.

The man warned that those who resist the forced labor face brutal torture, including beatings and electric shocks. Victims often had to pay a ransom, starting at 37,000 Thai Baht, for release.

Calling the operation a “black business,” he urged Thais seeking work abroad to reconsider, describing the experience as a “living hell”. (TNA)



































