Thailand and China forge stronger alliance to tackle cross-border scams and boost trade

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand and China on Friday pledged to strengthen cooperation in combating transnational crime and regional scam operations following a meeting between Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the new Chinese Ambassador, H.E. Mr. Zhang Jianwei.

Anutin welcomed the Ambassador, reiterating the five-decade-long friendship and stressing that Chinese partnership is key to Thailand’s ambition to become a regional trade and innovation hub.



They also agreed to deepen ties across all sectors, with a particular focus on boosting Thai agricultural exports, notably rice and fruits.

Both sides highlighted the importance of the Thailand-China-Laos transport link for regional economic stability and affirmed plans to collaborate on modern industries, including the digital economy and electric vehicles.

Finally, Anutin confirmed Thailand's readiness to host the 5th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Summit in December 2025. (TNA)




































