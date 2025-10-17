South Korean President congratulates Thai Prime Minister, reaffirms strong bilateral partnership

BANGKOK, Thailand – South Korean President Lee Jae-myung extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul through a message shared on social media, reaffirming the strong and growing partnership between Thailand and the Republic of Korea. The message, posted on Prime Minister Lee’s official X account and shared by the South Korean Embassy in Thailand, followed a recent phone conversation between the two leaders.



President Lee expressed appreciation for the cordial discussion and underscored the enduring friendship between the two nations. He recalled that Thailand was one of the first countries to send troops to assist South Korea during the Korean War and remains a key strategic partner across regional and global platforms, including ASEAN and APEC.

The South Korean President also underscored the cultural and social bonds that link both nations, noting Thailand’s status as one of the most popular destinations for South Korean travelers. The growing cultural exchange, enhanced by Thai artists participating in K-pop groups, continues to strengthen understanding and goodwill between the Thai and Korean people.

Both leaders discussed opportunities to expand cooperation under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) framework, recognizing the potential for increased collaboration in trade, investment, and innovation. The two sides also exchanged views on regional stability, with Thailand expressing support for South Korea’s efforts to reduce tensions and advance peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee expressed optimism about meeting Prime Minister Anutin in person at upcoming international gatherings, including the ASEAN Summit and the APEC Leaders’ Meeting later this month, as both countries look to deepen their strategic partnership and regional cooperation. (NNT)



































