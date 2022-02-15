Thai-Malaysia border reopens in March to promote tourism and economic activities

Authorities are planning to reopen the Thai-Malaysia border next month in order to help stimulate tourism and economic activity in the deep south.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and the tourism and sports emergency operation center to outline pandemic mitigation measures for the reopening of border checkpoints in Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun.







After Thailand and Malaysia agreed to open a travel bubble, tourists from the neighboring country will be allowed to enter the Kingdom under the Test and Go program without needing to enter quarantine upon arrival.

However, visitors will still need to take two RT-PCR tests after arriving in Thailand.



Ahead of the reopening, government agencies will prepare immigration procedures, testing, hotels with the SHA+ certification and businesses with COVID Free Setting guidelines, including public transport, tourism sites, restaurants and department stores. (NNT)



























