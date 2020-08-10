Thai local sellers and farmers trained to get started with e-commerce

The Department of Business Development (DBD) and Lazada offered an e-commerce training for local sellers and farmers in the South, so they can tap more opportunities from the online marketplace.







It is projected that online shopping will skyrocket in 2020 as consumers shifted to buy goods online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Director-General of the Department of Business Development, Wuttikrai Leewiraphun launched the activity at the Grand Fortune Hotel Nakhon Si Thammarat to invite local sellers to sell their products in the Lazada online marketplace.



The workshop, offered by Lazada Co Ltd. educated more than 250 participants on online marketing skills and they can sell and promote their products online immediately after completing the workshop.

Lazada also offered many privileges to those who passed the training such as the 30-day free consulting service and 1,000-baht packages for creating their shops on the platform.

The DBD has organized 47 trainings for local sellers and farmers in 26 provinces nationwide and 7,829 people passed the trainings. Details of more activities can be seen on the department's website. (TNA)












