Thai-Laos border bustling with people ahead of New Year

BUENG KAN- The Thai-Laos border in Bueng Kan is bustling with people who are returning home to celebrate the New Year festival.

At Bueng Kan Customs House’s pier, Thai and Lao people are travelling to their hometowns to visit their relatives and celebrate the New Year.

There are also some Lao people who cross the border to go shopping, which benefits the economy in the community. It is expected that, during the New Year period, there will be a cash flow of several millions of baht in Beung Kan.