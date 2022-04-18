Thai Labor Ministry calls for COVID cooperation among workers

The Ministry of Labor is encouraging workers to adhere to the health and safety guidelines in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Employers are reminded to look after their workers and take precautionary measures if they choose to arrange gatherings.

Labor Minister Suchat Chomklin said the government prioritizes COVID-19 even after Songkran holidays. Employers are urged to ensure full cooperation at workplaces, including mask-wearing, handwashing, social distancing, and frequent disinfection of high-touch surfaces.



Any firms wishing to hold events are encouraged to do so in a well-ventilated area, avoid overcrowding, and to refrain from hosting dinner parties. A self-performed antigen test is recommended for all ahead of traveling or attending meetings and gatherings.

Employers should also continue to encourage their employees, including migrant workers, to be inoculated or boosted to mitigate the risk of contracting COVID-19 at the workplace. (NNT)

































