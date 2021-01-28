Thai hospitals receive UV-C mask sanitizers from GPO

Bangkok – The Ministry of Public Health today received UV-C mask sanitizing devices from the Government Pharmaceutical Organization. These devices will be delivered hospitals across the country.







The Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul, has received sanitizing boxes, which use UV-C light to sanitize face masks, from the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), in a ceremony joined by the Ministry of Public Health’s Permanent Secretary Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit and the GPO’s Managing Director Dr. Withoon Danwiboon.

These devices are designed to sanitize N95 masks using UV-C lights, allowing the masks to be reused more than 4 times. These UV-C devices are approved by the Food and Drug Administration to be effective for novel coronavirus elimination while not affecting the mask’s particle filtration ability.





The UV-C mask sanitizers are proven to leave no dangerous residue on the masks, while emitting a safe level of ozone gas, making them safe for use.

The MOPH has, so far, delivered 60 of these devices to hospitals across the country, while the GPO has received orders to produce 900 more. (NNT)













