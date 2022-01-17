Thai health system well-prepared for Omicron wave

The Ministry of Public Health has assured that Thailand’s health system remains capable of handling the Omicron coronavirus variant, noting that restrictions will be further relaxed as the situation improves.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister AnutinCharnvirakul said one cause for optimism concerning the new COVID-19 wave is that it appears to be less virulent than the previously circulating strains, such as the Delta variant. However, it also has a much higher level of transmissibility.







According to the health minister, the number of new deaths from COVID-19 remains under 20 cases daily, with no spike in the number of critical patients.

Anutin added that the Ministry of Public Health will be proposing the further relaxation of measures to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), with more restrictive measures to be swiftly implemented if the situation worsens.



DrKiattiphumWongrachit, Permanent Secretary of Public Health, said daily case numbers have started to stabilize since New Year’s Day, which health officials mark as the start of the Omicron wave.

He said the number of critical patients, particularly those on ventilators, has hit an all-time low at 105 cases. The Ministry of Public Health maintains the COVID alert Level at 4 while asking the general public to avoid visiting high-risk places. (NNT)



























