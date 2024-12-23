Thai Health Ministry warns against illegal sale of medications

BANGKOK, Thailand – Ministry of Public Health Spokesperson Jirapong Songwatcharaporn has issued a strong warning against the illegal sale of medications obtained through the government’s Universal Healthcare Program, commonly referred to as the 30-Baht Healthcare Scheme. He stated that individuals involved in such transactions, whether as sellers or buyers, could face legal consequences, including imprisonment.







Jirapong explained that medications provided under the Universal Healthcare Scheme are registered to a patient’s national ID card and tracked through the National Health Security Office (NHSO) financial system. The system enables authorities to monitor and investigate irregularities such as frequent visits for treatment or unusual prescription patterns. To enhance oversight, the NHSO is introducing automated alerts to identify suspicious activities and prevent misuse of healthcare resources.

Engaging in the illegal sale or purchase of these medications violates several laws. Offenders face penalties under the Thai Penal Code, with imprisonment ranging from 3 to 5 years per violation, which can accumulate for repeated offenses. The unauthorized sale of modern medications also carries additional penalties under pharmaceutical laws, while transactions conducted via digital platforms breach the Computer Crime Act, resulting in further fines.







The Public Health Ministry urged patients to obtain medications only from authorized healthcare providers, as these are already covered under the Universal Healthcare Program. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activities to ensure government healthcare resources are used appropriately and equitably for all eligible citizens. (NNT)

































