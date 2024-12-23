NIDA Poll reveals public fatigue in 2024

BANGKOK, Thailand – The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) Poll Center has released the results of its annual survey, titled “What Have You Been Tired of in 2024?” The survey, conducted from December 16 to 18, included 1,310 respondents aged 18 and above from diverse regions, educational backgrounds, occupations, and income levels across Thailand.

When asked about their overall happiness, 39.92% of respondents reported feeling fairly happy, citing personal contentment, smooth work lives, and minimal obstacles. A smaller group, 18.17%, described themselves as very happy, attributing this to good health and a lack of major concerns. However, 32.52% said they were not very happy due to financial pressures from rising living costs and political uncertainties, while 9.39% stated they were not happy at all, blaming economic struggles, mounting debt, and everyday hardships.







Economic challenges emerged as the dominant source of frustration for 52.14% of respondents, who cited declining income and reduced quality of life as key issues. Concerns over cybersecurity, such as scam call centers, data breaches, and online fraud, affected 28.09% of respondents. Political instability, both inside and outside Parliament, was a concern for 27.86%, while 21.60% expressed fatigue over the ongoing drug epidemic. High energy prices, environmental issues, health concerns, crime, and agricultural product prices were also cited as sources of stress by a smaller yet notable proportion of respondents.

Despite these frustrations, 12.75% of respondents reported no feelings of fatigue, reflecting a sense of resilience among the public. However, societal conflicts, corruption, traffic congestion, judicial inequities, and global tensions added to the overall landscape of challenges identified in the survey. (NNT)

































