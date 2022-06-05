Thai Health Ministry clarifies sub-district vaccine distribution

The Ministry of Public Health has clarified its vaccine distribution process through sub-district hospitals, emphasizing the importance of vaccination in local communities.

According to Dr Suthep Phetmark, head inspector at the Ministry of Public Health, vaccines have been distributed to sub-district health-promoting hospitals for nearly a month. This came following a decision by the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to ensure that people in remote areas still have access to COVID vaccines. The plan was implemented after a recent survey found that some people had not been inoculated due to the distances involved in reaching the nearest vaccination center.







The ministry statement was in response to a post on social media questioning its intentions in distributing vaccines to sub-district hospitals. Dr Suthep said public health officials are working to provide vaccination coverage for residents in remote areas, in order to help reduce the risk of severe symptoms as the nation prepares to declare COVID-19 an endemic disease.



81.6% of the population has reportedly received their first dose, with 75.7% having had their second jab and only 40.7% receiving their booster. (NNT)

































