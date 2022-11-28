Thai health ministry assures bed availability for COVID patients

As COVID-19 infections see a worldwide resurgence, the public is being urged to take precautions during the cold season. The Department of Medical Services (DMS) is advising eligible groups, especially the elderly, to receive booster vaccinations as soon as possible.

DMS Director-General Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn assured that the number of available beds at hospitals in Greater Bangkok would not be a concern. Adequate supplies of COVID medication for patients have also been prepared by the DMS.







Dr Thongchai said he expected more reports of respiratory tract and cold patients during the current period between the rainy season and the cold season, accompanied by new COVID cases. He called for members of the public to be mindful of their health and observe safety measures accordingly. People are also urged to register for booster doses, as the rate of follow-up vaccinations falls short of the current target.







The DMS chief also addressed concerns about new COVID sub-variants that are more transmissible and more capable of evading human immune systems. He explained that the sub-variants have not been found to cause more severe symptoms, with available information suggesting they are actually less virulent than previous strains. Most hospitalized patients and those in serious condition have been members of vulnerable groups who face heightened risks of developing severe symptoms. Many were also either unvaccinated or had not yet received a booster injection.

As of November 19, the number of administered booster doses stood at 32 million, falling short of the target to cover at least 50% of the population. (NNT)

































