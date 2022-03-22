Thai Health Dept. recommends parents spend more time with their kids

The Department of Health has recommended that parents spend more time with their children after a survey found that 64% of children under the age of six spend more than an hour every day on electronic devices.

According to Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the department, the survey revealed the importance of real-world engagement in early childhood. He added that parental interactions with their children through enjoyable activities are critical for their kids’ cognitive and executive functioning development.



Dr Suwantchai also said children should spend “healthy time” with their parents or siblings and be exposed to nature and developmental activities. He noted that such activities will help to develop their brains and improve their emotional, social and cognitive abilities.







The survey found that children who spend 1-3 hours a day on electronic devices, such as smartphones and tablets, had a significantly lower chance of having parental interactions than those who spend less than one hour on devices. Around 64% of children who spend more than an hour a day on devices have less than a 50% chance of spending their time playing.

Playing is considered crucial to early human development, as it helps children to make sense of the world. (NNT)


































