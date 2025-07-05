Thai government to withdraw ‘Entertainment Business Bill’ citing lack of readiness

BANGKOK, Thailand – Wisut Chaiyanrun, a list MP from the Pheu Thai Party and chairman of the government coalition whip committee (Whip Government), has announced plans to propose the withdrawal of the draft Entertainment Business Act, citing that the government is currently not ready to push it forward.

Wisut revealed that both the government whip committee and the Cabinet have agreed to jointly withdraw the draft bill. The Cabinet is expected to pass a resolution to withdraw the bill on Tuesday, July 8, while the coalition whip committee plans to formally withdraw it in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, July 9. If no objection arises during the parliamentary session, the bill will be withdrawn smoothly. However, if any parliamentarians object, a vote will be required.







When asked about the reasons for withdrawing the bill, Wisut explained that the original agreement was for the government to first provide thorough explanations to the public to ensure understanding. However, recent border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia during the parliamentary recess prevented the government from conducting such public outreach. Wisut said, “I feel that if the bill goes to the parliament now, it will be difficult. The government itself is unsure when it will be ready. I therefore recommended withdrawing the bill for now. Once the government is able to properly explain the bill to the public, it can be reintroduced at any time.” He emphasized that it is important for the public and lawmakers to share the same understanding of the bill’s direction.



Regarding whether the political situation, especially the government’s slim parliamentary majority, influenced the decision to withdraw, Wisut confirmed that it was one of several factors discussed by the coalition whip committee.

When asked about the possibility that the opposition might oppose the withdrawal and push for a vote to reject the bill outright, Wisut said, “I would like to see if those who previously demanded withdrawal will actually accept the withdrawal when the time comes. Since the bill has not even been submitted for parliamentary consideration yet, how can they move to reject it in a vote?” (TNA)



































