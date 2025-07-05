China Envoy: Thai-Chinese ties a global model of peaceful coexistence and mutual prosperity

BANGKOK, Thailand – China’s acting ambassador to Thailand has emphasized that the relationship between China and Thailand serves as a model for peaceful cooperation between countries with differing political systems and sizes.

Wu Zhiwu, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand, told Thai News Agency’s foreign news team about his more than 30 years of witnessing the two nations’ relationship since joining China’s Foreign Ministry.







He noted that despite the differences in political systems and country size, China and Thailand have consistently demonstrated sincerity in their cooperation to seek mutual benefit for their peoples. Both countries are committed to safeguarding stability, prosperity, and development at both regional and global levels, leading to the saying that “China and Thailand are a model of peaceful coexistence between countries with different political systems.”

Chargé d’Affaires Wu Zhiwu views China and Thailand as “relatives,” a close bond rarely seen elsewhere. He highlighted that the relationship spans thousands of years, rooted in friendly exchanges between their peoples and deeply embedded in their hearts. Furthermore, both governments understand and respect each other, treat each other equally, and hold similar stances on regional and international issues. This, he suggested, might be due to shared cultural similarities and ways of thinking, making mutual understanding and compatibility easier.



Wu expressed his belief that even after 50 years, China and Thailand continue to serve as an example to other countries. He is confident that the two nations will further strengthen their cooperation, especially during times of uncertainty, emphasizing the need for them to “hold hands tightly” and strive to create certainty in their bilateral and global relations. This, he added, is to benefit their peoples and pursue shared prosperity for both countries and the region.

Commenting on Chinese companies and investors in Thailand, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Wu Zhiwu cited Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s recent remarks at the World Economic Forum (Summer Davos) in Tianjin. Premier Li stated that while the current world is full of turbulence and uncertainty, one constant remains: economic globalization and the interdependence of nations, which necessitates seeking cooperation for mutual benefit.



Wu asserted that this also applies to China and Thailand, who must cooperate and rely on each other. He revealed that over 300 Chinese companies have established factories in WHA Industrial Estates, a leading Thai industrial estate developer. These companies recognize Thailand’s comprehensive potential, including its domestic market and geographical advantages, as well as its conducive investment environment, laws, and market. Chinese investors in Thai industrial estates, bringing their innovative technologies, reflect a desire to upgrade and improve Thailand’s industrial structure, cultivate new talent, and benefit Thailand while pursuing their own company development opportunities.





Regarding the impact of social media on Thai-Chinese relations, he stated that in today’s era of extensive social media information dissemination, it is crucial for people to exercise discretion, understand the information they receive, seek out comprehensive details, and observe situations from all angles.

In closing the exclusive interview, he reiterated that the Chinese government has always recognized Thailand’s importance and aims to treat its neighbors with equality, fairness, and friendliness to foster lasting harmony, prosperity, and stability in the region. (TNA)



































