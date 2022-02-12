Thai government seeks additional loan to cap diesel price

The government is in the process of seeking an additional 20-30 billion baht loan to maintain a ceiling on the price of diesel fuel. The Minister of Energy said the government is also considering new measures to help those affected.







During a parliamentary session, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister SupattanapongPunmeechaow said 20-30 billion baht would be needed to keep a cap on pump prices. Elaborating on a query raised by Pheu Thai Party MP KittikornLohsoonthorn, the minister said the government has already spent around 15 billion baht from the Oil Fuel Fund to maintain diesel rates.



On a proposal to adjust the biofuel mixture, Supattanapong said the effort cannot proceed quickly as it affects oil palm farmers, adding that the government is now considering new measures.

The Thai government has placed a 30 baht per liter cap on the retail price of diesel. According to the Ministry of Energy, it is 6th or 7th highest compared to those in eight ASEAN nations, with Singapore having the highest.(NNT)



























