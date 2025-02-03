Thai government launches nationwide village broadcast system

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has introduced a nationwide communication system to improve public access to official information through 75,000 village broadcast towers. The Public Relations Department (PRD), in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, will use this network to relay key updates from all 20 government ministries. The platform ensures the timely delivery of government announcements to communities across the country.







Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai stated that the broadcast system, set to launch on February 3, will play an essential role in public safety messaging, disaster response, and emergency alerts. It is expected to enhance transparency by enabling direct government communication with remote areas. The PRD and MOI will manage operations, leveraging their media networks and local government resources to improve information distribution nationwide.

The system’s first major campaign will focus on tackling PM2.5 pollution. The “No Burning” campaign, also launching on February 3, will use the broadcast towers to discourage open burning of agricultural waste, raise awareness of air pollution, and encourage community participation in pollution control efforts. The campaign aligns with broader pollution reduction strategies led by the National Command Center for Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.



Beyond crisis response, the communication network will support long-term environmental protection efforts. Authorities expressed confidence in the system’s ability to help curb wildfires and haze by ensuring timely information reaches affected communities. This allows officials and residents to coordinate responses and reinforce public awareness of environmental risks. (NNT)































