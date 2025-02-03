Manhunt underway for lone gold thief who stole over 100 baht-weight in Lam Luk Ka Mall heist

PATHUM THANI, Thailand – Police are urgently tracking down a lone suspect who robbed a gold shop inside a well-known shopping mall in Lam Luk Ka, Pathum Thani. The thief fled with over 100 baht-weight of gold jewelry and remains at large.

According to police reports, the suspect entered the store while two female employees were on duty. Described as a slim man, approximately 160 cm tall, he was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, blue jeans, black-and-white sneakers, a black wide-brimmed hat, and a black face mask.







The suspect ordered the employees to sit down before swiftly grabbing gold necklaces from the display, concealing them under his shirt, and fleeing toward the parking lot on the first floor.

Deputy Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1, Pol. Maj. Gen. Chokchai Ngamwong, has arrived at the scene to oversee the investigation. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area and tracing possible escape routes to identify and apprehend the suspect. (TNA)































