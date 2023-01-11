Thai Government House to open for national Children’s Day

Government House will be open to the public this coming Saturday for National Children’s Day (Jan 14), allowing kids to have the prime ministerial experience for the special occasion.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said the venue will be open from 8AM to 3PM, with several events prepared for visitors.







On that day, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha will personally preside over the opening ceremony and attend activities with visiting children. Those attending will include underprivileged children with good academic performance and disabled children, as well as youths who have positively represented Thailand.

Spokesperson Anucha also said Children’s Day activities at Government House this year focus on promoting ‘Thainess’, patriotism and the potential of Thai children. These events emphasize creativity and learning in the form of exhibitions, sports competitions and various games.







It is expected that children will be instilled with knowledge of duty, discipline, pursuit of goodness, love for the Thai identity and the nation, respect for the monarchy, and awareness for preserving natural resources and the environment.

Another highlight will be a news reading session at Nareesamosorn Building, which provides an opportunity for children to practice delivering news at the de facto press briefing venue of Government House. (NNT)

































