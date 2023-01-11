Team Thailand secures spot in ASEAN Championship final

The final of the ASEAN Championship will see defending champions Thailand take on host Vietnam after Team Thailand secured a 3-0 win over Malaysia on Tuesday (10 Dec).

The Malaysians had held a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Kuala Lumpur, but goals from Teerasil Dangda, Bordin Phala and Adisak Kraisorn earned the six-time champions the result they needed to advance to the country’s 10th final in 14 tournaments.







It took Thai players just 19 minutes to pull level on aggregate when Teerasil, the tournament’s all-time leading scorer, rose unmarked to firmly head Theerathon Bunmathan’s cross from the left past Malaysian goalkeeper Syihan Hazmi. 10 minutes into the second half, Thailand doubled their lead on the night to go ahead on aggregate when Bordin swept in Ekanit Panya’s cut back from the right.







Substitute Adisak, who had replaced Teerasil at halftime, scored the 3rd goal in the 71st minute, converting from close range after initially hitting the post following Suphanan Bureerat’s center.

This will be the first time that Vietnam and Thailand have met in the final of the regional competition since 2008 when Vietnam emerged victorious with a 3-2 aggregate score to claim the trophy. Both teams will be looking to secure their place in history as they compete for the championship title in this highly-anticipated final.







A large crowd is expected to gather at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on Friday (13 Jan) to watch the action unfold. The return leg in Thailand will take place at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok. (NNT)

































