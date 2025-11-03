25 tourists rescued from flash floods at Chiang Mai waterfall as authorities close site

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Authorities in northern Thailand successfully rescued 25 tourists who were stranded by flash floods at a popular waterfall in Chiang Mai province, prompting the national park chief to order a temporary closure of the site.

Continuous heavy rainfall battered the area, causing a sudden and rapid surge of water at Mae Tia Waterfall inside Ob Luang National Park. The swift and intense current trapped 25 tourists who were camping near the site.





A 50-person rescue team was immediately dispatched. All 25 tourists were safely evacuated.

Following the incident, Nipaporn Paisarn, the Head of Ob Luang National Park, issued an announcement to temporarily close Mae Tia Waterfall to visitors to ensure public safety.



































