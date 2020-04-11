Thai fruit growers get urgent logistics assistance during coronavirus crisis

Urgent measures introduced to aid fruit growers have been adjusted to better respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation, placing greater emphasis on logistics systems and electronic commerce (e-commerce).







The Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Ministry of Transport along with private entities have joined forces to speed up the distribution of fruit, while nine measures designed to help fruit growers have been fine-tuned into five urgent measures.

The new measures cover production and domestic marketing, including support for transport and an increase in distribution channels with Thai Post tapped to disseminate 200 tons of fruit free of charge based on necessity, international marketing via e-commerce channels, and a liquidity boost for operators being achieved by repaying three percent of their interest for six to 10 months.

Agreements have been signed with portals such as Thailandpostmart.com and agrimark.dit.go.th, to add fruit to their lineup of vegetables, flowers, grain, cosmetics and apparel. (NNT)






