Thai employment department to hire ‘Work from Home’ group hit by coronavirus closures

The Department of Employment is to hire informal workers able to work from home for a 45-day period to aid those affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation.







The Director-General of the Department of Employment, Suchat Pornchaiwiseskul, said today the Labor Minister, MR Chatumongol Sonaku, has expressed concern over those left jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic and called for measures to assist them.

The department has decided to hire informal workers with a high school diploma or equivalent to work from home on its various operations. They will be tasked with promoting the department’s responsibilities to do with foreign labor, and compensation for unemployment, as well as assistance for those seeking employment abroad and carrying out surveys. The workers will be hired on a part-time basis for 45 days, receiving 300 baht per day. Positions are available at the department’s 86 offices nationwide, with a total of 300 openings.







Information can be found at the department or district offices or by calling the Ministry of Labor on its hotline 1506, dial 2.

Mr. Suchat assured the public that the government is prioritizing its efforts to limit economic contraction triggered by COVID-19, and aid those left unemployed, noting the latest program to hire informal workers is one such initiative to ease the situation. (NNT)





