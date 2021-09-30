Thai Foreign Minister follows up on US plan to donate more COVID-19 vaccines

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai met US senator Tammy Duckworth and US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken to discuss the US’ intention to donate 1 million more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand.







The talks were conducted in Washington DC on Tuesday, during Mr. Don’s visit to the US for the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76) in New York City. At the meeting with Ms. Duckworth, Mr. Don said the Thai and US sides will meet next week over the matter and thanked her for pushing for the additional donation of 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.



The Thai Foreign Affairs Minister also expressed his gratitude through Mr. Blinken for the US plan to donate more COVID-19 vaccines to Thailand, as well as the other assistance the US has offered in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.







Other topics discussed during the meetings included possible Thai-US cooperation to revive the economy hit by the pandemic, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the 26th UN Climate Change Conference. (NNT)



























